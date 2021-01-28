On January 19 at 8:09 p.m., King George Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the Food Lion located on Kings Hwy. in King George, reporting a robbery.
Deputies responded and confirmed that the suspect fled the scene on foot. They were advised that male subject entered the Food Lion and approached female employees demanding cash and sex.
A manager confronted the suspect at which time the suspect robbed the manager of cash from his person and left the store.
While on scene deputies discovered that, after leaving the Food Lion, the suspect entered the Verizon store located in the same shopping center and attempted another robbery. Staff told the suspect to leave the store and he did. Witnesses at the scenes provided deputies with the suspect’s description.
While on scene, deputies heard shouting from a nearby residence.
Deputies later discovered that, after leaving the Verizon store, the suspect went to the nearby residence and entered a vehicle in the driveway that was occupied by an adult female. The suspect was attempting to sexually assault the victim when a resident on scene intervened. The suspect then left that scene. Deputies located a male who was on foot in the area fitting the description provided by witnesses. Deputies confronted the suspect who was combative with deputies as they attempted to detain him. The suspect was placed under arrest.
The suspect was identified as Rashid Abdul Jalal, 42-years-old of King George. He has been charged with Robbery, Sexual Battery, Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication, and Unlawful Entry of a Vehicle. Jalal was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held under no bond.
