It can be safely said that the job of a maintenance man never ends. Such is also the case of the folks at VDOT, who were present to give a run-down before the Board of Supervisors at the Board’s most recent meeting last week. Even better, several more roads can look forward to being paved in the upcoming years through the state revenue sharing program.
According to Mr. David Beale, VDOT’s resident engineer for the area, several tasks, from mowing to asphalt patching had been completed over the course of last month, along with a slope failure near the Chandler’s Mill Pond. The construction of the Route 3 passing lanes just before Flat Iron Road is also nearly complete. VDOT’s next batch of projects will involve the paving of Sandy Point, Tucker Hill, and Stony Knoll Road, as well as ditch repairs on Twiford Road and a slope failure on the Cople Highway. Dozens of other stretches of road, from Drum Bay to Long Point to Dingley and Pomona and beyond, are also due for surface treatment.
In addition to the areas completed and those waiting to be addressed, the Board also approved a resolution that would send a request to VDOT towards a set of paving projects that would hopefully be funded in 2027 and 2028 through VDOT’s revenue sharing program. The stretches are all within the Placid Bay area, involving portions of Lake View and Woodmont Drive, as well as Hickory, Birch, and Pinewood Lane. The price tag comes out to $441,712 in 2027 and $337,323 in 2028, coming in to a total price tag of $779,035. In the meantime, and much closer in the future, VDOT’s other projects include the construction of a new bridge over Monroe Creek on Route 658, and a replacement bridge on Route 621 at Tidwells Marsh. These projects are expected to be completed next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.