With appropriate safety measures and physical distancing, members of the YMCA, community donors, community leaders, along with the Capital Campaign Committee, celebrated the ribbon cutting for the newly completed Fitnasium and interior space renovations on Wednesday, September 30. Adam Klutts, President and CEO, YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas, stated, “This completed project will help us continue to serve this community in a clean, safe, and healthy manner.” To the crowd gathered in the newly renovated group exercise room, and those watching virtually, Klutts went on to say, “Because of the hard work of the Capital Campaign Committee, and our many generous donors, we were able to bring this project to life. Our community and our YMCA will be better because of you.”
Greg White, who has fulfilled many volunteer roles at the YMCA, and is the current campaign chair, said, “What began with a vision back in 1996, has taken another great step forward today.” White, along with Carolyn Packett, Greg Smith and Stan Terhune, served as the core of the capital committee, and each were present to celebrate this occasion. White told the crowd, “The promise of the Y is about community and opportunity. Where every citizen of Richmond County, young and old, black and white, wealthy and not so wealthy, male and female, healthy and yet to be healthy, has the opportunity to enjoy safe spaces, participate in healthy programs and activities, and gather to serve the larger community.”
He concluded his remarks by saying, “The completion and dedication of our Fitnasium is another exclamation point on the fulfillment of that early promise to our community.”
New colors throughout the building, a more open, welcoming floor plan, and the addition of the Fitnasium have opened the possibilities of service, family fun, and wellness opportunities in Richmond County. Klutts offered special thanks to the project team, “Which includes Randall Kipp, from Kipp Architecture, for the amazing design, and to Joe Heyman, from the Allen Group, who managed the construction.”
Another long-serving volunteer for the Richmond County Family YMCA, Carolyn Packett, proudly exclaimed to the audience, “I’m grateful that we didn’t stop dreaming.” Also, offering her thanks to the many donors who made this project possible, Packett said, “The YMCA has taken a huge step forward today. Through this Fitnasium we will touch more lives, we will deepen our connections to our community and we will continue to make a difference. All of this is possible because of your donations and your support.”
Summing up the feeling of gratitude for donors, Stephen Taylor, current chair of the Richmond County Board of Advisors, said, “Please know that your capital gifts have been put to work in the creation and completion of a YMCA facility that will support the community through programs that help children succeed, and opportunities that help families thrive.”
To schedule a tour of the new facilities, please contact the member services team at the Richmond County Family YMCA by calling, (804) 333-4117. They can also provide information on upcoming programs, membership, and wellness classes offered by the YMCA.
