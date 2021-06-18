Richmond County received $876,000, the first half of its funding from the American Rescue Plan.
A second tranche in the same amount is expected in early 2022, bringing the grand total to over $1.75 million.
Localities have been given broad flexibility to decide how to use the money to best address the needs in their communities. Some uses outlined in the guidance include supporting public health costs, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers, and investing in water, sewer, and broadband.
Richmond County administrator Morgan Quicke unveiled a preliminary plan for the funding that includes using $325,000 to cover the county’s remaining share of the costs for the regional broadband project with Dominion and All Points Broadband. About $225,000 is outlined for first responders, and $300,000 is pegged for office renovations.
Quicke also factored in $200,000 for County Bucks, a program Richmond County and Warsaw launched during the pandemic that offered residents $50 in vouchers to spend at local businesses.
Quicke said both businesses and citizens liked the program, and it’s one that helps everybody. With $200,000 devoted to the program, he expects to be able to fund it for at least 2021 and 2022. But Quicke has asked Warsaw to contribute from its American Rescue Plan funds, and then it may be possible to also offer County Bucks in 2023.
Warsaw hasn’t yet received its American Rescue Plan funds but is expecting its first tranche to be nearly $771,000 and to come down the pipeline over the next couple of months.
