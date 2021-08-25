In October, Richmond County Emergency Medical Services is planning to start operating two trucks on a 24/7 schedule, a major change that’s leading the department to add six new full-time EMT positions.
The additional crew is expected to cost the county between $280,000 and $300,000 a year.
No doubt, this is big ask, county administrator Morgan Quicke told the board of supervisors, but for the second month in a row he pitched it as the right move at the right time.
Not only has Richmond County EMS lost two staff members in recent months, but “other departments are fishing in our pond,” Quicke told the board. Meanwhile, the remaining staff are working more than their peers in neighboring counties for about the same amount of pay, and the volume of night-time calls has them fatigued.
One truck, less staff
Every other county in the region has two 24/7 EMS trucks with eight providers, Quicke and EMS chief Mitch Paulette told the board.
Richmond County operates one 24/7 truck with six providers and one 12-hour truck that runs from 7 am to 7 pm daily. But the bulk of county’s calls come between 7 pm and 7 am, and if Richmond County needs a second truck at night, it’s manned by an on-call crew. Most of those part-timers have full-time EMS jobs in larger counties, but due to COVID-19, the larger departments are also short-handed and are holding staff over their shifts and requiring mandatory overtime.
With part-timers less reliable, when Richmond County needs help, it has been calling on surrounding counties to send their EMS trucks a lot lately, Paulette told the board.
Without a second truck in the county to share nighttime calls, staff on the one are often handling numerous calls per night. Sometimes they’re returning from the hospital and haven’t even made it back to the station yet when they’re dispatched again, said Quicke.
Although Richmond County’s EMS salaries are comparable with surrounding counties, they don’t stack up when broken down hourly because Richmond County providers are working an average of 300 hours more per year than their peers. A $45,000 salary in Richmond County is breaking down to just under $18 an hour while in other counties that same salary equates to about $20.55.
“We’re in a pretty fierce competition for these people these days. There’s a large demand and a short supply [for EMS providers].” So, adding the additional crew and running another EMS truck 24/7 “is just as much a service thing as a retention thing,” said Quicke.
Paying for it
On-call crew members earn $50 a night just to be available and they’re paid a minimum of three hours at a time-and-a-half if they’re called out, regardless of whether they work the call. Richmond County has $170,000 budgeted for part-time costs for FY22.
By the time the new crew starts, Quicke expects to have $120,000 that he can pull from the part-time budget to help pay them, and the plan is to cover the rest with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Paying for the new crew in future years “will be a challenge, don’t get me wrong,” said Quicke.
However, next year he expects to be able to use some more ARPA funds, but “not as much.” And Quicke is looking for strength in the economy to boost the flow of revenue into the county’s general fund. Starting in FY 24, he’s looking to use revenue from the Strata Solar project.
Quicke said the new hires won’t completely eliminate the need for part-timers but should reduce the costs from about $220,000 a year to between $30,000 to $40,000 annually.
A start and a future
Richmond County is currently hiring for its eight new EMT positions, which offer starting salaries ranging from $39,000 to $45,000, depending on the applicant’s level of education.
But in addition to the new hires, Quicke asked the board for permission to start exploring EMS and sheriff department pay across the region this fall so he can propose some upward salary adjustments.
Paulette and Quicke want to turn Richmond County EMS into a “career department” instead of a “stepping stone” department.
The reason the sheriff’s office will be included is because the two pay scales and the structuring of ranks within the departments are very comparable. So, “moving one without moving the other is putting one behind and vice versa,” said Quicke.
Public safety jobs are good jobs in rural counties and they’re something that we should push for our young people, especially those who may not want to go to college. You can come right out of high school and become a basic provider making $40,000 a year. There’s good pay, good benefits, and the schedules allow people to hold jobs elsewhere, which a lot do, Quicke told the board.
“I’m trying to ensure our sheriff’s deputies and EMTs are well-compensated in Richmond County and the threat of losing them is not an ever-evolving thing,” he added.
