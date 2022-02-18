Like the planning commission, Richmond County staff recommended that board of supervisors approve the Moon Corner Solar project.
The board held two public hearings on the project last Thursday evening. One hearing was for approval of a special exception permit. The other was for the approval of siting agreement, which is essentially a contract outlining the agreement between Dominion and Richmond County.
Some of the projects key highlights were once again discussed, including the fact that of the 1,400 acres in the project area, only about 400 will be under solar panels. According to Dominion, much of the land will remain as timberland with less than 50% of the total acreage utilized for solar panels, roads around the solar panels or fencing.
Under the conditions outline, no more than 50% of the site can be disturbed at any one time, said county administrator Morgan Quicke.
Construction activity is limited to daylight hours Monday through Saturday and Dominion will have to address a traffic management plan. There will also be bond required to cover roadway repairs.
The planning commission agreed to limit the amount of soil and water testing required.
“I think it’s pretty well known and I think it’s pretty factual that these facilities should not have impact to the groundwater system,” said Quicke.
Therefore, Dominion will be required to test water annually for the first two years. Then, as long as the results are good, the company will only have to test every three years. But in the event that something was to occur to warrant the need, the county has the authority to request Dominion go back to annual testing.
Likewise, soil testing would be required before the issuance of Land Disturbance Permit. Then every five years thereafter, the soil will be tested in six different locations.
Soil testing at six locations every five years for a 400-acre site “is not a realistic monitoring of the soil to protect the community,” Richmond County resident Mark Kokoski wrote in a letter to the board. And the number of wells for groundwater testing and the frequency of monitoring should be further addressed, he added.
A notable difference between this project and Strata Solar is previously the county didn’t allow tree debris to be burned. It had to be hauled away. But Quicke explained that Dominion’s new air curtain technology will provide a cleaner burn. And if the county doesn’t agree with how it’s being handled, the county can stop the burn at any time.
Clearing is expected to take three to six months. Although there won’t be burning during that entire span, it’s unclear how long the burning will last.
There has been a lot of discussion around the emergency response plan, which is headed in a good direction, said Quicke. Public safety officials have met on the matter and they’re feeling good about the project, he added.
Furthermore, there are terms in the agreement that require emergency service agencies to be reimbursed if an issue arises with the project and the county’s incurs costs.
Dominion bears the cost of decommissioning the project. But because this is a Dominion project, the county is not requiring a surety bond for the decommissioning. But there is wording in the agreement that allows a bond requirement if the project is sold to a non-investor owned entity.
In his letter, Kokoski said a bond should be required to ensure Dominion will clean up environmental impacts. That includes a bond for decommissioning and a bond to remediate damaged waterways caused by runoff from damaged solar panels, he wrote.
Overall, Quicke said he believed the conditions in current form are consistent with what the county has done in the past and he believes they are adequate to protect the county.
This project should have an absolute normal impact, said Quicke, who noted that construction there could be interruptions caused by truck traffic and loud noises. “But all in all, over the life of the 35-year project, it should be a very quiet, unseen neighbor to the southeastern portion of Richmond County.”
Quicke also called attention to what this project means for the county financially. There are things in Richmond County that need to be done, and they can’t get done unless there’s some new source of revenue he explained.
The Moon Corner Solar project will bring the county about $6.6 million over 35 years. That includes a $1.5 million upfront payment that is to be made within 90 days of commercial operation.
The revenue share rate is currently at $1,400 per megawatt, and can be indexed 10% every five years. Payments will start at about $84,000 a year and ultimately will bring the county over $3.9 million.
About 400 acres of the project area will be reclassified from agricultural to industrial land, which will increase the real estate value about $12,000 an acre and bring the county nearly $1.2 million.
With funding from this project, the county could devote $225,000 to the capital improvement plan for items, such as vehicles, HVAC replacement, and public safety equipment.
Richmond County could devote $300,000 to economic development for things like full-time economic development staff and property acquisitions.
Another $300,000 could be used toward recreation for uses, such as permanent soccer and football fields, which is a core part of what the county provides, said Quicke. He told the board to think building out the field between the school board office and vocational center.
Another $375,000 could be invested in emergency services. The county has already invested in fire and rescue in the Farnham area and now could put money toward fire and rescue in the Newland area, he said.
Cliff Mullen of Warsaw commended the county for doing a thorough, diligent job in evaluating this project. “I agree with what you’re doing and I am very much in favor of all of this,” he said.
Richmond County supervisors plan to vote on approval of the Special Exception Permit and the siting agreement at their regularly scheduled March meeting.
