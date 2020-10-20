Richmond County residents who are cleaning out basements, garages or sheds are asked to bring old household chemicals to the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection taking place on Saturday, October 24, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Indianfield Convenience Center, located at 135 Recycling Rd. Warsaw, VA. Richmond County has added an Electronics Waste (E-Waste) component to the collection, making it possible for county residents to safely dispose of old televisions, computers, monitors, laptop batteries and cell phones, etc. at no additional cost.
Because of COVID-19, the collection event will observe social distancing for everyone’s safety. Kathleen Watson, education/outreach coordinator for the Northern Neck Soil and Water Conservation District (NNSWCD) wants to let the public know that measures will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety. “We are asking those attending the collection to load their items in an easily accessible part of their vehicle, making it easy for workers to remove them. Residents will be able to stay safely in their vehicle. The event workers unloading the cars will wear masks and gloves to protect the public and we ask that residents who must lower their car windows to speak to the crew wear masks as well. We want to make sure that everyone is safe during the event,” she said.
Richmond County partners with the Northern Neck Soil and Water Conservation District and Virginia Cooperative Extension to give residents a way to safely discard household chemicals such as old gasoline, used motor oil, oil based paint, pesticides, chemicals and fluorescent bulbs. The addition of an E-Waste collection provides residents the opportunity to discard bulky, heavy and outdated electronics in a responsible and environmentally friendly way.
Residents are asked to not bring latex paint (it is non-hazardous), tires, car batteries, ammunition, radioactive items and medications. Alkaline batteries are also not considered hazardous and may be disposed of with household garbage. All of these items are collected at no cost to the residents.
This collection event is intended for private households and individuals as a means to dispose of chemicals and items that are potentially dangerous to humans, animals and the water supply. Business waste cannot be accepted.
Residents of Lancaster County may bring hazardous waste and electronics to the Lancaster County Collection on October 17 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will take place at the Lancaster County Court Building parking lot on Mary Ball Road.
For specific questions about the event or items you wish to dispose of, call Kathleen Watson at (804) 313-9102 X 105
