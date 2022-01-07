Richmond County came into the new year with an expanded list of county goals.
In the Public Meeting Room of the County Administration Building, the public can find a framed copy of the county’s goal. The document is meant to serve as a guiding framework for both the staff and the board of supervisors throughout the year. And as each year approaches its end, county leaders revisit the list and remove or add items as appropriate.
For 2022, three goals were added related to the maintenance and improvement of county property. Richmond County aims to begin planning to reconstruct the Farnham Convenience Center with work to tentatively begin July 1, 2022. They have agreed to begin planning the location and construction of a Farnham EMS station with construction or renovation potentially starting around July 1, 2023. And they will work on space planning for putting county offices in the Coggin Furniture building. Construction for that project could also potentially start around July 1, 2023.
This year, Richmond County plans to get the ball rolling for the next general reassessment that will go into effect on January 1, 2024. To do so will involve issuing an RFP this summer so that the contractor is already on board by the fall of 2022, giving that company the leeway to work all throughout 2023, said county administrator Morgan Quicke.
In 2022, Richmond County plans to take a more pro-active approach in working with local landowners that have waterfront property to assist them with grants and other funding to help them better stabilize their shorelines and reduce erosion.
There is a big push recently in waterfront communities like Richmond County to acquire grant funds for this purpose and to create a bank of some sort to be able to supplement the cost to help individuals complete shoreline projects. And ultimately, protecting the shoreline and the land is a win for the county, Quicke told the board of supervisors during a discussion about the goals. However, this is a goal that’s in its early stages, and there aren’t yet any specific ideas of how the county will help.
Richmond County also set a goal of finding additional ways to encourage and promote citizen engagement. One way of doing so will be with through a county-written monthly column in the Northern Neck News published the third week each month, allowing leadership to address the community.
Two of the new goals consider major rewrites of county documents--the personnel policies and the Richmond County Zoning Ordinance. Quicke suggested that once the Comprehensive Plan is complete, they could immediately switch gears and get started on the zoning ordinance, a process that he expects to take about two years and be done under a committee-type structure.
Additionally, the county aims to continue expanding its educational opportunities for EMS to include more classes and events, potentially with the Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department.
EMS chief Mitch Paulette is working to put together an EMT-A training this year hoping to expand on the success of the EMT-B course that the department currently offers, Quicke noted. The new course would allow the county to advance its training and provide a better level of certification, a potentially important step since Richmond County leadership have made clear that they want to build “career” first responder departments, meaning those where talent is attracted to get in, stay, and grow.
