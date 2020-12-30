Revenue Sharing, where the state government covers one half of a bill for a project and the locality covers the other half, has been a major boon over the years to Westmoreland County. At this month’s Board of Supervisors meeting, County Administrator Norm Risavi spoke at length to the board on how much roadway this had allowed the county to have paved, and in that way, bring more and more of its highways under state maintenance.
Back on December 10, the Commonwealth Transportation Board sent numerous city and county administrators a summary of their approvals. In the case of Westmoreland County, those approvals included several for paving unpaved roads, such as in the Placid Bay Estates area, with the requested state match of funds coming out to about $333,500. The projects, which were being applied for funding approval now, are slated for 2025 and 2026 due in no small part to the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Over the years, Westmoreland County has used the revenue-sharing program to knock a lot of roads off the rural conditions list,” Risavi explained.
“Back when I started here 27 years ago, that list for this county looked like a phone book. We’ve made quite a bit of progress receiving those funds moving forward.”
Revenue sharing to help cover the costs of paving and bringing highways up to snuff for state maintenance is a particular concern over in areas like Placid Bay Estates, which has a number of roadways that are still just dirt and gravel roadways, as well as Anchor Drive over in Glebe Harbor.
The next application cycle for revenue-sharing programs will take place next spring in 2021, with the applications submitted programmed for allocation in the 2027 and 2028 fiscal year. Around the middle of 2021, VDOT will have a deallocation review to make sure that the revenue sharing funds are being utilized in a timely manner.
