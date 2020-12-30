Richmond County had a banner year for construction, particularly residential projects. By the end of November, 27 new homes were permitted compared to 12 new home permits for all of 2019.
As a result, the county’s construction values for the first 11 months of this year reached $18.8 million compared to $10.5 million for last year.
“Those figures include not only new homes but also projects, such as additions, electrical and plumbing upgrades, and commercial renovations, and it appears to be indicative of several positive trends,” said County Administrator Morgan Quicke.
First, the pandemic seems to have made rural areas a more attractive residential option, and paired with the low interest rates, the circumstances are encouraging people to buy and build in Richmond County.
Second, not only is the market up for new builds in the county, but Quicke believes the market is strong for existing built homes, especially along the county’s limited waterfront.
“I also want to believe that Richmond County is a desirable place to live these days due to factors including our school system, emergency services, stable economy, and the improvements that have been made to the Warsaw downtown, which is generating excitement from around the area,” he said.
Activity in the Amish and Mennonite communities are also having a positive financial impact on the county. An estimated 10% to 15% of this year’s construction totals are attributed to investment from those communities.
Strong construction activity offers a boost to the county’s tax revenue. Based on the real estate tax rate of $0.70/$100, Richmond County gets $7,000 from each $1 million of taxable real estate. But it’s difficult to project exactly how much the county will receive from this year’s activity, since permitted projects start and finish at different times.
Expecting positive results in 2021
Quicke is optimistic about the year ahead. He doesn’t foresee any factors that should limit more local investment, and he hopes the county can build off of the recent momentum in many different aspects, including residential and commercial growth in Warsaw and throughout the county.
“We will continue to promote ourselves as a positive community to live within, and there may be some more initiatives launched to further help this part of our economy,” he said.
