Mary Washington Healthcare is pleased to welcome a new practice to the Mary Washington Medical Group family. On November 1, Rappahannock Family Physicians joined Mary Washington Primary Care. Patients of the practice will continue to receive the same quality care and medical expertise from the providers they know and trust.
Eric Fletcher, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Mary Washington Healthcare said, “We are thrilled and humbled that Rappahannock Family Physicians decided to join Mary Washington Primary Care. With locations in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and two in Stafford, Rappahannock Family has cared for thousands of local families for decades. Their knowledge, experience, and clinical excellence are very well known across the region. We look forward to helping the physicians, other providers, and employees continue to provide great care to their patients and grow to serve more people in our community.”
Dr. Rafael O. Hernandez stated, “We are excited to become partners with Mary Washington Healthcare. We have been working together for many years to provide the best care for our patients. With full integration, patients will have access to extended services and a more comprehensive approach to wellness.”
Mary Washington Primary Care has ten locations in the greater Fredericksburg region, ensuring patients can find care close to home. As part of Mary Washington Medical Group, patients have access to a wide range of specialties and care is coordinated seamlessly among all Mary Washington Healthcare offices, specialties, and hospitals.
These new Mary Washington Primary Care offices are located at:
120 Executive Center Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Phone: 540.374.5200
422 Garrisonville Rd., Suite 102, Stafford, VA 22554 Phone: 540.657.4800
10502 Rhoads Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Phone: 540.710.9100
418 Chatham Square Office Park, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Phone: 540.371.4700
For more information about Mary Washington Primary Care, visit practices.mwhc.com.
