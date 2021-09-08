On Friday, August 27th, Delegate Margaret Ransone was awarded the Bronze Good Citizenship Medal by Charles Belfield, President of the James Monroe Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. This medal is awarded in recognition of an individual’s notable service on behalf of our American Principles and is the highest civilian award given by the Sons of the American Revolution.
Mr. Charles Belfield was also awarded the Sons of the American Revolution’s Meritorious Service Medal for all of his work supporting the chapter and the community. Additionally, Ms. Miriam Sisson was recognized for winning first place in the poster contest depicting Phoebe Fraunces, an American Spy during the American Revolution.
“Margaret Ransone is truly our dedicated representative of our district, working hard to understand the needs of our people and developing the best possible solutions.” George Beckett stated. “It is an honor for the James Monroe Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution to recognize her work publicly and thank her with this award.”
“I am honored to receive this award,” Delegate Ransone stated. “My commitment to defend my District and what we stand for does not waiver, our families deserve nothing less. My goal is always to be an example for others. I made a commitment to my constituents, and I took an oath to the constitution. I am a proud American and Christian.”
Delegate Ransone represents King George, Westmoreland, Richmond, Northumberland, Lancaster, and a portion of Caroline County in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.