Donning masks, BAMM (Beach Arts Music Mentoring) and CBStrong t-shirts, volunteers recently distributed backpacks and school supplies to Colonial Beach families. Parents, grandparents, and students came to Colonial Beach High School by car, foot, or golf cart to receive a backpack filled with school supplies. The only questions volunteers asked was, “How many do you need?” and “What grades?”
The event was spearheaded by Sher Lee and her organization CB Kids. For the past 7 years, CB Kids has collected and distributed backpacks and school supplies. This year, BAMM, a fund of the Colonial Beach Community Foundation, donated 121 backpacks. Generous community members dropped off school supplies and monetary donations at Colonial Beach Brewing. Working with the supply lists on the Colonial Beach Public Schools website, volunteers packed the bags by grades. Pick up began at 11 a.m. and by noon all the backpacks and supplies had been distributed—150 in total.
“Although this school year will start online it’s important for the kids to still have the supplies they need,” explained Lee. “Giving the kids a new backpack, paper, and pencils gives them some feeling of normalcy in an uncertain time.” Recipients of the backpacks could be heard thanking the volunteers and letting them know how much the supplies will help their students.
CB Kids collects clothing, supplies, and other items for local families in need. At Christmas, CB Kids, BAMM, and the Colonial Beach Community Foundation host a party with Santa and gifts. Similarly, at Easter, baskets are filled and distributed. BAMM and the Colonial Beach Community Foundation support CB Kids through donations, funding, and volunteering. For more information, go to www.cbcommunityfoundation.org or follow BAMM on Facebook. Contact can be made at info@cbcommunityfoundation.org.
