As Domestic Violence Awareness Month draws to an end, the reality is that the violence will continue throughout the eleven other months. Ending such violence is another part of The Haven Shelter and Services, Inc.’s mission, and they have been gradually building a Community Resilience Team (CRT) to implement a full range of prevention and community resilience-building programs.
The Center for Disease Control has identified six approaches that focus on society as a whole, and when combined, can prevent intimate partner violence. The Haven’s CRT is promoting and applying these six strategies to promote healthy, respectful, and nonviolent relationships.
Teaching safe and healthy relationship skills
The Haven’s CRT has been providing local students with Too Good for Violence and Safe Dates programs for over ten years.
These multi-year, multi-session programs provide a foundation on which youth can build healthy relationships. More recently, they have added the Do You: Building Youth Resilience Through Creative Expression program to help youth build their ability to be active participants in a thriving community.
Engaging influential adults and peers
The Futures Against Violence program, Coaching Boys to Men gives coaches the skills to use their influence when working with young men to help them become allies in prevention.
The Red Flag Campaign teaches youth to identify potential intimate partner violence and sexual assault and empowers them with effective intervention techniques. The Haven’s CRT helps to bring these and similar programs to the area.
Disrupt the developmental pathways toward partner violence
Through a collaboration with local day care programs, CRT staff help caretakers and parents learn how to support children in building the skills necessary to engage in healthy relationships with the Care for Kids Sexual Abuse Prevention program.
The Circle of Security Parenting program provided by trained CRT staff supports parents and other important figures in children’s lives provide a caring, open and encouraging environment which not only promotes positive child development, but also lays the foundation for building healthy relationships.
Create protective environments
A Trauma-Informed Leadership Team or TILT of professionals who work directly with youth join to develop methods to improve school climate and safety and to improve methods of providing services to youth. The CRT staff has helped develop such teams within the community. Most recently, CRT staff have been working with area educators as they develop trauma-informed methods and ideas for on-line instruction for area students. They have worked with communities to identify churches and businesses that have internet access, creating a network of places willing to make their connections public so that students can go to these points and have access to their classes and to their assignments.
Strengthen economic supports for families
CRT staff are stepping up to provide support for the Essex County Resource Council and the Northern Neck Resource Council. These councils are made up of local agencies, institutions and organizations that provide services to the community or that want to help make resources available. Many of the participants are busy every day providing much-needed services to citizens and have little time available to coordinate those services with other programs, and COVID-19 has increased their workloads. CRT support helps to keep coordination efforts going.
Support survivors to increase safety and lessen harms
The Haven Shelter and Services, Inc. an established non-profit, has been dedicated to providing services to individuals who have experienced sexual and intimate partner violence for over thirty years. It is their hope that these services and the support they provide individuals, families and institutions will help build communities in which these types of violence are less likely to occur.
The Haven services five counties: Essex, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland. If you or someone you know has experienced intimate partner/dating violence or sexual assault, the Haven’s 24-hour, confidential, toll-free hotline can be accessed at 1-800-224-2836 (1-800-22HAVEN). If you would like to know more about their services and how you can support the work that they do, visit www.havenshelter.org.
