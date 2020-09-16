“Due to recent changes in Virginia election laws, you can now vote before the November election day in person without a reason or application, and without a photo identification card. Early voting begins Friday, September 18 at county voter registration offices,” said Robert Bennett, Chairman of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee. “Voting early allows you to vote safely by avoiding contact with crowds on Election Day, November 3,” encouraged Bennett. Note: As of May 29, 2020, due to the coronavirus, the Commonwealth of Virginia requires individuals to wear protective masks while inside public places.
In Lancaster County, you can vote early at the voter registration office at the rear of the County Administration Building, 8311 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster, VA, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and the last two Saturdays before the November 3 election. The Voter Registration Office has been redesigned to accommodate early voters, and for the protection of voters and staff. If you prefer voting from your car, you may do so by calling the office at (804) 462-5277, when you arrive.
In Northumberland County, early voting will be at the Voter Registration Office, newly relocated to the James R. Hundley, DVM, Memorial Building, 45 Back Street, Heathsville, VA 22473, (the former Heathsville Animal Hospital.) Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the last two Saturdays before the November 3 election. The newly located voter registration office has been designed to accommodate early voters, and for the protection of voters and staff. If you prefer to vote from your car, you may do so by calling the office at (804) 580-4655 when you arrive.
Proposed Constitutional Amendment #1
Vote Yes or No: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?
Proposed Constitutional Amendment #2
Vote Yes or No: Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?
Local Elections on Ballots
Ballots will be the same in Lancaster and Northumberland counties with the exception that Northumberland County has the election of two unopposed school board members to fill vacancies in Districts 2 and 3. Carl L. Perez is the District 2 candidate and E. Denise Pope Mazyck is the District 3 candidate.
IDs to Vote
New election laws eliminated the requirement of photo identification cards to vote except as specified below:
Acceptable IDs to vote are voter confirmation documents, valid Virginia driver’s license (expired ok for voting), valid United States passport (not expired over 12 months), any other identification card issued by a government agency of the Commonwealth, one of its political subdivisions, or the United States, valid student identification card (not expired over 12 months) issued by any institution of higher education located in any state or territory of the United States, valid student identification card (not expired over 12 months) issued by any public or private high school located in Virginia, valid employee identification card (not expired over 12 months) containing a photograph of the voter in the ordinary course of the employer’s business, copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document containing the name and address of the voter.
If you do not have your acceptable ID when you come to vote, you can vote a regular ballot by signing an ID statement affirming your identity.
