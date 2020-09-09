pexels-pixabay-71116

Before the Storm

Prepare Your Home

❒ Board up windows and close all storm shutters. Secure and reinforce the roof, doors and garage door.

❒ Bring loose, lightweight objects such as patio furniture, garbage cans and bicycles inside.

❒ Anchor objects that would be unsafe to bring inside (e.g., gas grills and propane tanks).

❒ Trim or remove damaged trees and limbs close enough to fall on structures.

❒ Secure loose rain gutters and down spouts and clear any clogged areas or debris to prevent water damage to your property.

❒ Purchase a portable generator or install a whole-house generator for use during power outages.

❒ Keep alternative power sources, such as a portable generator, outside, at least 20 feet away from the house, and protected from moisture.

❒ Document the condition of your home prior to the storm.

Prepare Your Business

❒ Document employee responsibilities and roles before a hurricane strikes and review with each employee.

❒ Conduct a drill to ensure staff members comprehend their roles and test your emergency plans. Follow up with an-after action report and lessons-learned session.

❒ Contact your vendors to understand their preparedness plans and how a disaster will impact your supply chain.

❒ Move computers and other Information Technology systems away from large windows and doors.

❒ Relocate valuables and IT systems to the upper level of your facility or to a more secure location if needed.

❒ Ensure vital records are protected: analyze your off-site backup record storage, place valuable documentation and digital storage media in a waterproof, fireproof box.

❒ Cover all doors and windows.

❒ Explore purchasing a flood insurance policy for your business.

Local Emergency Management Offices

Essex - 804.443.3347

Lancaster - 804.436.3553

Northumberland - 804.580.5221

Richmond County - 804.333.5089

Westmoreland - 804.493.0130

Evacuation

Before Evacuating:

• Secure your personal property and business; remove household chemicals from the garage floor and underneath your kitchen sink. Floodwater mixed with chemicals is hazardous to you and your pet’s health.

• Pack your emergency kit, critical documentation and valuables, and review your emergency communications plan.

• Keep your fuel tank filled and withdraw cash from an ATM to have on hand for necessities including: food, bottled water, medication, fuel, and lodging expenses.

• Know when to go: Identify your evacuation zone and stay alert by using your NOAA weather radio, FM/AM radio, smart phone apps, and by listening to local media and local, state or federal officials.

When Evacuating:

• Do not walk through moving water or drive into flooded areas. Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams, rivers or creeks, particularly during threatening conditions.

• Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most cars causing loss of control and possible stalling; a foot of water will float many vehicles.

• Monitor airline and train travel for delays and cancellations, especially if these modes of transportation are part of your evacuation plan.

• Make lodging arrangements prior to or at the start of your evacuation by asking to stay with friends or family or by making hotel arrangements in a region that is not under threat from the storm.

• Use apps on your smart phone that identify the latest traffic patterns, gas stations with available fuel and hotels with vacancies.

• Keep your out-of-town emergency contact, family members and friends informed of your location and progress throughout the evacuation process.

• Consistently monitor local media coverage and listen to local and state officials.