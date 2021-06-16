After being postponed last summer in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 70th Annual Potomac River Festival was held Saturday June 12, 2021 in Colonial Beach at Town Hill. There had also been another threat that would have hindered the Potomac River Festival again this year; rain. But thankfully, the rain held off and the community was able to gather and enjoy this wonderful and eventful day. The day held a range of entertaining events such as the Grand Feature Parade on Colonial & Washington Avenues. There were also multiple Arts and Crafts Vendors and Food Vendors lined up along the boardwalk in front of the beach. Many people announced how grateful they were that this year’s River Festival was being held.
“Even as a child, River Fest has been very important to me,” River View Inn employee Shirley says. Shirley said that many people would book rooms in advance for the River Festival. For Tracy Foster, the owner of Mam Jam’s Candles, it was her first time attending the festival with her husband while also running her homemade soy candle stand. The Potomac River Festival is one of the many highlights to starting the summer off strong and a good way for the community to come together.
