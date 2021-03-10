The Tappahannock Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early evening hours of March 4. At approximately 6:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots at the Foxchase Apartments on Marsh St. Officers arrived on-scene and found one person critically wounded. The victim, identified as Nigel Collins, 19, of Tappahannock was transported to VCU Tappahannock Hospital by Essex EMS. Criminal investigators from both the police department and Essex Sheriff’s Office processed the scene and were able to collect numerous pieces of evidence.
As a result of the investigation that occurred throughout the night one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Mison Williams, 19, of Tappahannock was charged with malicious wounding with the intent to kill or disable. The investigation is on-going, and more charges are possible.
Nigel Collins has been transferred to VCU Medical Center in Richmond and is listed in critical condition. The suspect, Mison Williams is currently being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.