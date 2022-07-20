Warsaw’s new police chief Andrew Hughes said there’s an officer in his department who has offered a helping hand since day one. That officer was even helping Hughes before he officially took the role.
That man is Trey Blake, and he is now second in command on the Warsaw police force.
Hughes named and pinned Blake as lieutenant at last week’s Warsaw Town Council meeting.
“He’s been very instrumental in helping with new policies and procedures and equipment and getting the guys in place, making sure they have everything they need,” said Hughes.
Recently Blake stayed on the phone until 2’o clock in the morning helping another officer with an incident. “To me, that’s phenomenal,” Hughes added.
Chief Hughes also introduced Michael Andrews, a new addition to Warsaw PD who started policing in 2015 in King and Queen.
Warsaw PD is fully staffed now. For those who may not have noticed yet, town officers have been on duty more in the evenings, and Hughes said they are now patrolling and doing business checks nearly all day long.
