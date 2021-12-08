Travelers can expect overnight delays crossing the Downing Bridge through Friday, Dec. 10, as crews finish a bridge maintenance project.
On these evenings, Route 360 will be reduced to a single travel lane, with one-way, alternating traffic, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly.
VDOT and contractor crews will be conducting a final inspection of recent maintenance work on Downing Bridge.
Concrete repairs to the bridge deck and bridge joints were made to help to protect the bridge structure from deterioration, and also provide a smoother ride for motorists.
