On Wednesday, September 30, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Virginia awarded law enforcement personnel for their outstanding efforts in highway safety through enforcement of DUI laws, conducting impaired driving prevention education and receiving impaired driving training. The deputies recognized from the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office are Paul Brothers, Chad Conn, Brian Fogarty and Christopher Gilkerson.
The awards luncheon is held annually at Stratford Hall Plantation in Westmoreland County. However, the awards presentation was held virtually due to the extenuating and continuing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am extremely proud of our four deputies who received this most prestigious award,” said Sheriff C.O. Balderson. “They continuously demonstrate their commitment to highway safety and I commend them for their hard work. Their efforts most definitely prevent injury and save lives on our roadways. Job well done!”
