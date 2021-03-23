Last year around this time, states across the country, including Virginia, locked themselves down in an effort to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. Unfortunately, what was initially billed as “two weeks to slow the spread” has turned into a year-long lock-down. Businesses were forced to adapt or die, with several here in Westmoreland County managing to emerge on the other side, alive and kicking, though certainly not undamaged, and to varying degrees.
Sisson & Associates, for example, was still standing in no small part thanks to a business model that turned out to be alarmingly prescient. The physical therapy practice, started up by Dr. Arnan Sisson back in October 2017, made it a point to have each patient get one full hour of time with a physical therapist or an assistant PT. Dr. Sisson laid out how it wasn’t difficult to make adjustments to minimize the risks of coronavirus.
“We just lucked out on that,” he stated. “It was one of those situations where you do something for one reason, and it turns out to work well for another. One patient talked about how glad she was that we each only saw one patient an hour. I told her afterwards that we’d been doing that ever since we opened, so it just worked out well. Most PT’s will see anywhere from three to four patients per hour, and the ones I’ve talked to recently said that’s stopped them from getting patients in. We see that question pop up more and more during evaluations, and we’re able to tell them it’s one hour per patient, per clinician. One-on-one the whole time with their own treatment rooms.”
Dr. Sisson’s practice still had a bit of trouble, since several clients had to cancel their appointments. However, people started coming in that all shared a common problem: “Once COVID started up, several people dropped off the case load and fewer were calling in, as a knee-jerk reaction to all the panic going on,” Dr. Sisson continued. “A couple months after that, we saw an increase in two kinds of patients: back and neck patients.”
The reason for this increase was pretty simple: with the sudden shift to working remotely, a lot of people spent more time in chairs or on couches, and moved around a lot less.
“They were taking more stress on their neck and back, and were less active since the gyms were shut down, so we saw a skyrocketing of people with increased back and neck pain, and we still see it now.”
In the case of Sisson & Associates, working with COVID meant that each patient still got their hour, and it was a simple matter to limit the number of people coming in. Even now, patients wait outside in their cars, are waved in separately, and there is a side entrance that people can also leave out of.
By the time this piece is published, every staff member at Sisson & Associates will have gotten the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“Furthermore, out of all the patients, I’d say at least half of them have been vaccinated as well,” he continued. “It’s due partly to a lot of our clients being 65 or older, so they were able to get it quicker. There’s a group of patients that we haven’t seen in a while, the high-risk patients, with things like respiratory issues. This March, a lot of those people are booking evaluations because of the vaccination rate of our patients and the staff.”
Angelo’s Pizza
A short ways up Route 3, we land on the doorstop of another business that was able to emerge relatively unscathed from the lockdowns: Angelo’s Pizza. Thanks in no small part to already serving take-out in addition to dining in, it was an easy step to also institute curb-side pickup, which allowed the restaurant to not only survive, but keep all of its employees.
“We have a very good reputation, and we just flipped it all over the day that this started,” explained Barbara Folk, Angelo’s manager and bookkeeper. “What made it easier for us than other places was our full front of windows. We can see when a car pulls up. We’d tell them to not get out of their car; the girls will come out and serve you.”
For many weeks through the lock-down, it was a near-endless stream of carryout. It got to where the staff had a system in place where one waitress handled the phone, another packed the food and a third ran the bag out to the customer. There were a few initial hiccups, as with any system being implemented, but now the staff goes to and fro like a well-oiled machine.
“It worked very well for us,” Folk continued. “Of course there were some losses, but not to the extremes that other businesses suffered, and because of that, I was able to keep the entire staff, which is very important. The community has been very nice, and they still tip the waitresses, even though they’re running outside with carryout. We’ve got a good crew here.”
Montross Brewery
The nearby Montross Brewery, meanwhile, was able to survive thanks to its massive outdoor dining space, though winter still came down on them like a ton of bricks. A chat with Roxanne Warren, one of the owners, gave some insights into the challenges that the business had faced, as well as what got adjusted to handle the changes in clientèle.
“It came in waves,” Warren explained. “We closed the brewery down for 4-6 weeks when it started to get ourselves grounded, as well as understand what was going on with the local community, as well as statewide and even nationwide.”
Last year, once the brewery reopened, business took off around June, with a lot of their customers coming from urban areas, especially D.C. The thirteen taps the brewery boasted would often be run down to three by the end of Sunday.
“We’re just a small rural brewery. We could not keep up with the demand, and this was without doing any big events. We really turned the Montross Brewery into a destination,” she continued. “Even now, people are coming here just to check out the brewery.”
The people coming to visit come from D.C., Richmond, Charlottesville, and beyond, were drawn by the outdoor space of the brewery, as it allowed them to bring their entire family while remaining socially distanced from others so that they could down craft beers and ginger ale, sink their teeth into a pizza or enjoy some music.
Unfortunately, the boom in business had to come to an end when winter rolled around. The reason was due to the indoor space being very limited, even before Governor Northam declared that indoor capacity in places could not exceed 50%. The small space also worked against them when potential customers would look through the window and realize just how small it was, walking away afterwards. This crunch in business led to a fair bit of trouble later when relief money was given to the town.
“The town was given relief funds and was passing out $1,500 to businesses that had suffered from COVID, unless you suffered too much like us,” Warren explained. “By that I mean we couldn’t pay our taxes. They weren’t due until December, and the stipulations of the grant stated you had to be in good standing with your taxes. In April 2020, we were, but in December, we were just a few days late. The County Administrator wouldn’t allow us to receive the grant because we’d been hurt too much by COVID, and as a result, couldn’t pay our taxes.”
Over the course of the winter, however, good weather has allowed people to enjoy the outdoor space again. The business during the days has skyrocketed, prompting the Warrens to make adjustments to their hours of operation.
“The interesting thing about this is that over the last six months, day drinking was on the rise, and night drinking wasn’t, so we adjusted our hours,” she concluded. “Our Friday and Saturday nights, which used to be our bread and butter, were dead. We used to have to ask people to leave when we were closing, but for the last six months, we never had people here past seven. This caused us to open and close earlier.”
With any luck, despite the problems winter inflicted, the Warrens and their brewery look poised to retain their status as the “Cheers of the Northern Neck.”
Custom T’s Motorsports Park
The last business on this little run was even further up the road, just up 205 from Route 3, and just a wee bit south of the town of Colonial Beach: Custom T’s Motorsports Park, or the Drag Strip. Like everywhere else, last year was a brutal crunch for them, but they kept themselves afloat.
“I survived because the Governor let us stay open at limited capacity,” explained owner Larry Thompson. “But we had to shut down again in September when cases spiked again after Labor Day weekend. We never advertised anything big, since we didn’t want to attract too big of a crowd. We have a lot of loyal fans here that like racing. We’re trying to have more kids involved too, with junior dragsters. We’re trying to do something good for everybody. Our next big thing is going to be our Easter Bash on April 17, but we’re hoping we’ll have some more, hoping and praying.”
When asked about what lay ahead, Thompson remained as optimistic as ever, stating his desire is to help boost the county’s tourism and work with the community.
“I’m helping the community here. Colonial Beach, and their wonderful mayor, they want to do stuff with us because we’re bringing people here,” he continued. “It’s a nice spot, and people living here have to get used to it. Things are growing.”
This particular sentiment was echoed by the Board of Supervisors Chairman Darryl Fisher at this month’s meeting, when a National Night Out event held by Thompson at the track drew in an unprecedented number of people that had never been seen before.
“We’re looking to turn this into a destination spot,” Thompson continued. “You go out there in the morning until 2 or 3 in the afternoon at the beach, come here for some racing, and then go home or go to a hotel. People out of D.C. or Richmond can’t afford to go way far out of town, so why not bring them here? Colonial Beach is currently one of the best spots to buy housing at, and a lot of people with money are looking to get out of the city for a weekend, go to church, and come back refreshed like we do.”
With spring now in full swing, and many people getting vaccinated, the business owners are looking forward to the upcoming months, as the temperature rises and COVID risks drop due to a combination of herd immunity and climate.
“There’s going to be a huge rebound in a couple of months for restaurants, bars and even movie theaters,” Dr. Sisson stated, a sentiment that was echoed by Thompson. People have been, by and large, cooped up for the last year, and with the vaccines now in distribution, it’s looking like many will be able to patronize these places in full. One thing is for sure about this county, they build their businesses tough, and they build them to last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.