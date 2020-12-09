In November, Lancaster Circuit Court clerk Diane Mumford reopened the records room to most of the public after reaching a compromise that allowed her to hire two part-time workers for Coronavirus protocols. But that plan was approved without deciding where money would come from to pay them after this month.
At the onset of the pandemic, Circuit Court judge Michael McKenney closed the clerk’s office entirely. At that point, the staff accepted some documents through the door but no one was allowed inside, meaning only individuals who had a program that allows online access could review records, explained Mumford.
In October, Lancaster Supervisor Jack Larson discovered the public still didn’t have access to the records room, and he contacted Mumford who explained it was due to reasons related to COVID-19.
“He was satisfied with my answer, but I started thinking and writing my thoughts down. I contacted the supervisor and county administrator [Don Gill] letting them know if they really wanted the records room open, what I needed was someone at the door,” said Mumford.
Larson presented the proposition to his fellow board members and asked them to approve the hiring of two part-timers at $8 an hour, and they did so without hesitation since the wages would come from federal CARES Act funding.
“Because the board and county wanted me to act quickly, I didn’t really have time to advertise in the newspaper…I put [the ad] out on our Facebook page,” said Mumford, and “I probably had six to 10 people reply so I hired two people from those responses.”
Then, she reopened the records room to everyone except those wanting access for genealogy.
She explained that they cannot accept genealogists because their work tends to require hours at a time, and access to the records room is granted by hourly appointments, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only five people are allowed in the room at a time, and there has been a great deal of interest in gaining access, so genealogists can’t be allowed to take up multiple slots.
During their shifts, the newly-hired protocol personnel have been keeping the operation going by sanitizing the records room, answering the door, and conducting protocols, which include going through a COVID-19 questionnaire with visitors, taking temperatures, and logging people in and out so the county has a record of who visited and how long they stayed.
Mumford said these positions will exist until the COVID-19 protocols are no longer in place. “I assume those protocols will go away once the governor lifts the state of emergency,” she said.
But governments are supposed to stop spending CARES Act funds at the end of this year, which raises the questions – will these positions be funded throughout the remainder of the pandemic, and if so, how?
“Those two part-time positions are funded with CARES Act funds through December thirty-first. Nothing has been determined beyond that date,” said the county administrator.
