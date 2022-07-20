The Treasurers’ Association of Virginia (TAV) recognized Ellen Booker Kirby, Treasurer of Northumberland County with the L. Gene Harding Lifetime Award.
Bonnie Dickson, Treasurer of Lancaster County and TAV director, presented the award to Kirby at the Northumberland Board of Supervisors Meeting last Thursday
Kirby, who has served as Northumberland County treasurer for 42 ½ years, was instrumental in developing educational and professional development programs for treasurers statewide. She developed the performance measures and standards still in use by the association and was the designer and editor of the TAV newsletter and the Statistical Abstract for many years.
The Treasurers’ Association previously honored Kirby as Treasurer of the Year in 1997. She received the President’s Award in 1991, 1998, and 2002, and the prestigious Commonwealth Award in 2000 and Jefferson Award in 2013. Kirby served as Treasurers’ Association of Virginia president from 1996-97 and president of the statewide association of constitutional officers (VALECO) from 1985-86.
During her tenure as county treasurer, Kirby computerized county tax records, streamlined processes, and added customer services such as DMV transactions, U.S. passport acceptance, and online payments. The Board of Supervisors recognized Kirby’s contributions to the county by resolution in 2018.
“I have been honored to serve the citizens of the county for more than four decades and to work so closely with many dedicated public officials,” said Kirby when accepting the award.
