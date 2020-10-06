“Waste Disposal Site” is a polite term for a trash dump. But even if they are dumps, the trash isn’t supposed to be literally dumped on the ground, but that was what was happening at Northumberland County’s sites. After Labor Day, Elaine Burns, disgusted by what she saw at the county’s Horsehead site had had enough. She called Supervisor Richard Haynie and complained about it.
“There was enough trash on the ground to fill another dumpster,” she said. It was so bad a buzzard landed on it and started feeding despite people being around, she said.
Burns put a lot of the blame on people from out of the area who come to the county on holiday weekends. “When they leave, they all dump their accumulated trash before going home,” she thought.
After hearing from Burns, Haynie looked into the situation and found it to be as Burns described, but it wasn’t just Horsehead, he said last week. It was all three of the county’s dumps. While weekenders do contribute to the problem, he noted, it isn’t all their fault. While Burns had noted that Waste Management’s schedule for emptying the site’s bins added to the problem, while Haynie agreed, he said the problem is compounded by Waste Management’s use of sub-contractors to haul the trash away from the sites. The sub-contractors all have their own schedules and just like everybody else like to take off on holidays.
Haynie said he and County Administrator Luttrell Tadlock have been talking to Waste Management and the situation at the dumps seems to have improved. In addition to cleaning them up, structural improvements involving drainage have been made.
Haynie said that he and the county will be watching the dumps particularly after the next holiday. “If the problems are still there, we’ll get after them again,’ he said.
