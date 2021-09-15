At the September 7th bi-monthly meeting of the Friends of the Northumberland Public Library, Friends Treasurer Linda Morris presented the proceeds from the Lockdown Lottery to Jane Blue, Director of the Library, and Jim Russell, President of the Library’s Board of Trustees.
The Friends of the Northumberland Public Library is an ad hoc fundraising organization comprising supporters of the Northumberland Public Library. The group’s goal is to raise money for the library to fund special projects and programs outside the general budget. The Big Check for $21,160.42 represents the net earnings from the Friends’ hugely successful fundraising lottery. Winning tickets were drawn at the July Farmers Market in Heathsville.
“The lottery process took a fair amount of planning and coordination to remain within the guidelines of Virginia’s Office of Charitable Gaming, but in the end, it was definitely worth it,” said Friends President Richard Becker.
Jane Blue, the Library Director, expressed her gratitude: “I am so thankful for the Friends of the Library’s wonderful donation. Their financial support will go a long way in helping us realize some of the plans we have for the year.”
Jim Russell echoed these sentiments and added, “The size of the gift is indicative of the deep public support for the Northumberland Public Library, and I want to thank everyone who put their shoulder to the wheel selling tickets and thereby raising significant money to further our library’s mission.”
“The Covid pandemic shut down our regular fund-raising activities, so we looked for an alternative,” said Richard Becker. “Lancaster Public Library annually runs a successful lottery and we thought theirs was a decent model.”
Local response to the lottery was strong, selling 300 tickets in three months. The Friends may revisit the lottery in a year or two, depending on fund-raising circumstances and popular support, Becker added.
With seven individual winners and this generous donation to the library, everyone involved agreed with the lottery’s slogan “You Gotta Play to Win!”
The Northumberland Public Library is located at 7204 Northumberland Highway in Heathsville. For more information, visit www.nplibraryva.org, or call 804-580-5051.
