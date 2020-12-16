The Burgess family celebrates Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Ashley N. Burgess’ Student of the Year Award recognition. This award confers her service as a role model for the Heathsville County youth, now and in the future.
Her leadership has positively impacted the people of the Northumberland community. Outside the high school setting, Cadet LTC Burgess’ community service efforts are unique and far-reaching. In addition to performing her academic responsibilities and JROTC duties at an exemplary level, Cadet LTC Burgess has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to her academic community and the general public. Currently, she serves as a Sergeant of the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office Explorer and member of the National French Society, HOSA-Future Health Professionals, Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (High School Division), and TED-Ed Clubs. Furthermore, she enthusiastically participated in extracurriculars such as sports, writing, and entrepreneurship events.
Beyond her students and cadets mentorship, Cadet LTC Burgess shared a quintessential conversation that perfectly depicts the characteristic of genuine public service and exemplary citizens. During her ceremonial speech, she expressed how blessed and humble she felt for such recognition. In like manner, she reminded the audience that “Excellence matters, and it is not a matter of an act but a habit. We should not strive for recognition but focus on the real and true values and contributions we can make. I am sure we can benefit our society as we focus our efforts to improve one’s life and the lives of other people.”
Through many educational and community challenges, Cadet LTC Burgess has made a difference at local schools and exemplified the JROTC Program’s mission. Her dedication to the nation and willingness to help others brings great credit upon the JROTC community, the U.S. Army, and the core principle of “Citizenship In Action.” Congratulations to this Leader and Model Citizen, as well as her family.
