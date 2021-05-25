05-17-2021
Demar Antonio Davenport, a 31-year-old Heathsville man was charged with a Capias to Show Cause for failing to appear in the Northumberland County Circuit Court.
05-19-2021
A 32-year-old Heathsville man was charged with brandishing a firearm.
05-20-2021
Brian David Geronimo was charged with a Northumberland County felony warrant for selling/distributing a scheduled I or II drug, 3rd subsequent offense. He was served the warrant by the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
A 47-year-old Callao man was charged with being drunk in public.
05-21-2021
Larry Allan Headley, Jr., a 44-year-old Reedville man was charged with abduction, assault of a family member, 3rd plus offense and preventing help by destroying a telephone belonging to the victim.
