Northern Neck Insurance announced recipients of their Community Grants for 2021. “As a Virginia-only company, NNINS believes in the power of helping our fellow Virginians. Our community giving program expands our reach in other positive ways above and beyond just insurance,” says Mike Antonio, head of the Community Giving Team. “We believe in building strong communities, one group at a time, not only in the Northern Neck but throughout the state. We’re glad our reach is expanding so we can help more people as well as bring recognition to some of the positive work other Virginians are doing around the state.”
For the initial round of grants, organizations applied through the NNINS website between October 15-November 15. The Community Giving Team voted for winners and determined the allocation of funds. This year’s winners were announced on Giving Tuesday, Winners and their grant purpose include:
LovABLE Services, Inc./Chris’s Coffee & Custard (Roanoke) — LovABLE Services, is a comprehensive training program and Chris’s Coffee & Custard, their training job site will work in combination to serve the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by creating opportunities to enhance life, social, communication, and vocational skills that will lead to gainful and meaningful employment; to empower and enhance the lives of these special young adults, while promoting their independence; to make a positive change in the lives of individuals and our community.
The grant will enable them to hire and train additional support staff (managers and hourly workers without special abilities) to their staff.
Lancaster County Virginia Education Foundation (Kilmarnock) — Teacher Retention & Morale: Lancaster County Public Schools (LCPS) would like to continue to encourage teachers to advance their education by enrolling in current courses. The grant will help cover the cost of tuition for up to three courses a year per teacher.
Deltaville Community Association/Deltaville Ballpark (Deltaville) — The park will construct ADA-compliant restrooms, and bringing restroom capacity up to code.
Southside Survivor Resource Center (Martinsville) — To enhance the existing services/programs provided. The Rapid Re-Housing program is designed to quickly identify victims of domestic violence who have become homeless and are utilizing emergency shelters throughout the West Piedmont Planning District of Virginia. Southside Survivor Response Center’s services ensure housing stability through the RRF project addresses short-term goals, work towards safety planning, and encourage life-building skills to promote healthy quality of life.
Lower Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department (Deltaville) — Funds will replace turn-out gear for 6 members, which includes a coat, pants, boots and helmet.
For the final grant, NNINS employees voted from a list of nominated organizations. This year’s recipient of the Employees’ Charitable Giving Fund grant was the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia (Roanoke) — RMHC provides a comfortable and supportive home-away-from-home for the families of sick and injured children who come to the Roanoke area for medical treatment, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room, a respite area for parents to rest and regroup, steps away from their child’s bedside.
