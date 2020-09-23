The Virginia Department of Health announced that a portion of Garner Creek in Westmoreland County is temporarily closed to shellfish harvesting due to a spill of raw sewage impacting water quality in the area. Due to potential microbiological pollution hazards, shellfish taken from areas affected by the emergency closure are currently unacceptable for consumption.
The temporary emergency closure is effective September 15, and is scheduled to reopen effective October 6. The Division of Shellfish Safety will monitor the shellfish and water quality during this period to determine if the area can be reopened sooner.
A map of the affected area is posted on the Division of Shellfish Safety’s home page at www.vdh.virginia.gov/Shellfish/. The affected shellfish are bivalve mollusks including oysters and clams, but not crabs or fin fish.
Ingesting shellfish taken from the closed areas at this time could cause gastrointestinal illnesses including Norovirus, Hepatitis A and Shigellosis.
For more information on shellfish closures, see the frequently asked questions on shellfish condemnations at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-health/shellfish-sanitation/frequently-asked-questions/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.