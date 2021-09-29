Eleven high school women experienced what it’s like to be an electric utility lineworker at the first Girl Power Camp, sponsored by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives.
Held Sept. 22 at the Electric Cooperative Training Center in Fluvanna County, participants came from as far away as Winchester and the Northern Neck for an immersive exposure to the job of a lineworker. Locally, Marlen Chavez of Westmoreland County and Lexie Terpening of Essex County participated in the program.
They gained hands-on experience in climbing poles, stringing wire, operating a bucket truck and using a hot stick on a deenergized circuit.
They also heard from half-a-dozen women about the cooperative business model and career opportunities in the field. Among the speakers were Genevie Boarman of Northern Neck Electric Cooperative, the first female lineworker at a Virginia co-op. The day also included a live line safety demonstration in which experienced lineworkers, using a hotdog, demonstrated the extreme dangers of working energized lines.
Chris Henry and Cameron Lewis of Northern Neck Electric Cooperative helped the attendees with their climbing equipment and assisted in the hands-on climbing exercise for attendees.
“I am so proud of Gena, Chris, and Cameron. They are vital members of our crew, and they went above and beyond to help inspire the next generation of lineworkers,” said Jim Moss, vice president of operations, at NNEC. “I can only imagine how powerful it was for the attendees to see Gena and know, ‘I can do this,’ because she is doing it.”
“We’re delighted at the response to our first-ever Girl Power Camp,” said Brian Mosier, president and CEO of the VMD Association. “We plan to build on this momentum with the assistance of our member cooperatives to help meet the fast-changing needs of the electric utility industry.”
