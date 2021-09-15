In honor of Patriot Day on September 11, 2021, NNEC donated a piece of critical IT equipment to Upper Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department. A member of their IT team, Ryan Barrack, who also volunteers at the department, installed the device for the department.
This donation will help support and maintain the critical information technology systems of this fire department, so they can continue to protect and serve in our community.
“Our mission is to improve the quality of life in our communities, and donations like this support that mission. It is our honor to help the Upper Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department. Twenty years ago, first responders were the brightest light on one of our nation’s darkest days. We have a responsibility to be there when they need us,” said Brad Hicks, president and CEO of NNEC.
Each year, NNEC donates thousands of dollars to support local non-profit organizations throughout its six-county service territory, as well as supporting several scholarship programs. This year, the NNEC employees have a goal of donating over 500 hours of community service. So far, employees have volunteered with The Haven, the Healthy Harvest Food Bank, the Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department, and several other non-profits.
