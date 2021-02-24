Free Black individuals were living in Lancaster and Northumberland counties long before the Revolutionary War, including the Nickens, who had been free for over 100 years. “Yet, some men in that family chose to join the fight for America’s freedom,” Karen Sutton explained during a presentation for the Lancaster Virginia Historical Society.
At least 20,000 Black people served in the Revolutionary War. Many of them were enslaved and fighting for their freedom, Sutton explained. But the “Nickens Nine,” had three goals. They wanted to show their masculinity, better provide for their families and show they were true and equal citizens with their white neighbors.
Black people at the time, free and enslaved, resisted the idea of being treated like second-class citizens, and the military was one way to fulfill their desires to be first-class citizens, according to Sutton.
William was only a teenager and served as a drummer for the Virginia Line, and Robert was a private in the army.
John, brothers James and Hezekiah, Edward, Richard, Nathaniel and Amos II all served in the navy.
Although the “Nickens Nine” were a central part of her presentation, Sutton discussed other Black individuals who also served including Edward Sorrell, a free man from Northumberland, and John Pin who claimed to live in Indian Town, which would have placed him at the end of Indian Road in Lancaster.
In total, Sutton has found at least 14 Black people from Lancaster and Northumberland who served.
Sutton considers the war “a boon” for Black individuals because these men walked away with pensions and/or bounty land warrants, which were large land packages in either Ohio or Kentucky that these men could sell, donate, live on or work. Even William was awarded 200 acres, she said.
Sutton’s devotion to history
Sutton has an extensive background in history that includes working in costume as a historical interpreter at Colonial Williamsburg and teaching African American courses at the University of Maryland.
She was the first Black woman to join the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Maryland, according to the presentation, and she’s a member of several other organizations focusing on history.
Sutton is a genealogist and Ph.D candidate in African American History at Morgan State University in Baltimore where her dissertation focuses on the “Nickens Nine.”
She started that research in the mid-1980s and used local resources, including The Mary Ball Washington Library, Northumberland County Historical Society and courthouse record rooms in Lancaster, Northumberland and Westmoreland to help with her research.
Sutton plans to graduate in December and her goals afterward include teaching at Rappahannock Community College and opening a cultural center devoted to African Americans and indigenous populations in the Northern Neck.
Lancaster Virginia Historical Society extending virtual events
Before the pandemic, the Lancaster Virginia Historical Society (LVHS) had a number of in-person events. With that option off the table, the organization got grant funding from the Wiley Foundation and the Jessie Ball duPont Fund for technology upgrades and launched the Virtual Speaker Series.
Sutton’s presentation was the last event in the initial lineup of those Zoom-based webinars. But pleased with the results, LVHS will run a second series including seven programs spanning from March through July. In addition to joining live, LVHS will offer recordings of all the programs in the marketplace on its website until at least the end of the year.
“The Virtual Speaker Series motivated some of our volunteers to work on projects to use and share our own LVHS collections in new ways, as in the case of the Black Voices Oral History presentation,” said Karen Hart, executive director of Lancaster Virginia Historical Society. “We hope the series will inspire other people to research and write on their own families and topics of interest and share their work with us,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.