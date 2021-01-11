It is now easier than ever to take the News on the Neck with you wherever you go. The News on the Neck App is now available through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
“We’re thrilled to debut our new app,” said President R. Jack Fishman. “Our website has been responsive on mobile devices for a long time, but this app makes it easier than ever to take news and information with you.”
The app provides a customizable, user-friendly experience designed to deliver local news, sports and videos through your mobile device.
“This is a project that has been in the gestation process for a long time,” Fishman said. “We’re excited to debut our app. The business of delivering news and information is changing rapidly. The app, which delivers a brand new experience optimized for super-fast downloading, means easier browsing and navigations as well as a redefined design and user experience.”
The app uses the same platform as the News on the Neck website and subscribers can use the same username and password to log in to the app that they do for the website.
The app allows users to keep up with the topics that matter the most to them across all of their favorite devices.
And saved/bookmarked items are accessible across all logged-in devices.
One of the key features is push notifications that are easy to sign up for and customize. These notifications come in a variety of categories including school closings, individual high school sports scores, breaking news, weather and more.
“In today’s world, we have the technology to let you know when news happens in a wide variety of categories,” Fishman said. “This app allows you tell us the news that you’re interested in and we can let you know when something happens in that category.”
While many news apps overload users with too much information and perplexing navigation, the News on the Neck App is designed to become part of user’s daily routine, with easy navigation, striking images, and a stunning user interface.
And it doesn’t just look great. Content in the News on the Neck app is optimized for super-fast loading on smartphones and mobile devices.
The News on the Neck app is now available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. You can find it by searching for “News on the Neck.”
News on the Neck - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.newsontheneck.android
