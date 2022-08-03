Newland

People have been wounded and the shooters are still at large after a gunfight broke out at a party for high school children. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating a recent shooting that occurred at a party on the 1300 block of Newland Rd. in Warsaw. The shooters, all believed to be over the age of 18, are still at large.

Two adult bystanders, both Richmond County residents, were wounded in the standoff. Both individuals, whose names are not yet public, have since been released from VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital. No children were physically harmed, and no arrests have been made as of the writing of this article. Authorities are limited in what they can reveal because the investigation is still ongoing.