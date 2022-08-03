People have been wounded and the shooters are still at large after a gunfight broke out at a party for high school children. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating a recent shooting that occurred at a party on the 1300 block of Newland Rd. in Warsaw. The shooters, all believed to be over the age of 18, are still at large.
Two adult bystanders, both Richmond County residents, were wounded in the standoff. Both individuals, whose names are not yet public, have since been released from VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital. No children were physically harmed, and no arrests have been made as of the writing of this article. Authorities are limited in what they can reveal because the investigation is still ongoing.
“We’re not releasing the address of the residence because of fear of people going by there. We don’t know if something they did was targeted,” said Richmond County Sheriff Steve Smith.
Authorities were willing to share that at around 11 p.m. on Friday, July 22, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Dept. began receiving calls from people who were at the party.
According to Smith, a car pulled up into the front yard of the house where the party was taking place. The party was for high school-aged kids, and some adults were present as well.
“I think there were some words exchanged, and at that time, they started shooting towards the people at the party. The people at the party, multiple shooters, returned fire. There were over 50 rounds shot that night,” Smith said.
Smith added that the two unlucky individuals who were wounded happened to be pulling up in their car when they were struck by bullets. Neither of the individuals hit took part in the gunfight. The Richmond County Rescue Squad took both of them to the hospital.
It is unclear which side fired first. The vehicle from which many of the shots are believed to have been fired was abandoned at the scene, and Smith said the vehicle had tags that did not belong to it. The department is not yet certain why the shooter or shooters decided to escape on foot when they had a vehicle.
Smith is not ready to disclose the make or model of the vehicle or the types of guns used in the shooting.
Smith said his department used dogs in an unsuccessful attempt to track the shooters. The Virginia State Police was also present at the scene. Aside from investigating the shooting, first responders also had to make sure that the children’s parents came to pick them up.
I’m sure it was at least 75 or more people at that [party],” Smith said. But, “By the time we got there, most everybody had left,” Smith said.
The sheriff has ideas of what caused the shooting, but he is not willing to disclose those theories at this time. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Dept. is still unsure of how many shooters engaged in either side of the conflict, and the identities of the shooters are still unknown to the department.
Smith does not believe drugs were involved, and it is still unclear whether alcohol was a factor. The department has several suspects and has been interviewing many people who were present at the scene.
