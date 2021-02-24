Naked Neck Adventures, a budding tourism company based in Hague, is set to launch an app this spring that showcases goods and services throughout the Northern Neck. And it has a sister nonprofit organization, I Work Weekends, that will provide a summer internship program for high school students.
In 2003, Greg Hewitt and Gerry Roy found Westmoreland by chance. They were sailing to Virginia Beach but experienced boat trouble, pulled into Coles Point Marina, and have returned to the area every summer since.
In March, they became full-time Hague residents. And although they find the Northern Neck to be a unique and welcoming area, “there’s a lot of unfulfilled potential,” Hewitt recognized.
“Notable among them is that there is no way for visitors to find things in the area unless they know someone locally,” Hewitt pointed out. But Naked Neck Adventures aims to fill that void with its app, which will serve as a one-stop shop for what to do while you visit the Northern Neck.
Outdoor sport recreation is a central focus for Naked Neck Adventures, and it’ll promote activities that it organizes and owns and those offered by community partners, such as Coles Point Marina and Fort Hill Riders.
As Naked Neck Adventures has been working to create local relationships, one person Hewitt encountered was Justin Savoy, director of career and technical education for Westmoreland County Public Schools. And Savoy wants to see students have more opportunities for project-based learning.
To help fulfill that desire, I Work Weekends will vet and match students for paid internships that in some cases will also provide educational credit. Those student positions will include helping build and run a kayak business as well as working on backyard movies and in restaurants.
Some students will also have the opportunity to hone their digital skills and become social media experts, which help address a key need for Naked Neck Adventures.
The internship program will also help the students develop interview skills, by providing them with a pre-interview and helpful insight ahead of their actual employment interview.
At the start of the week, 12 applications were submitted, but Hewitt is hoping to see many more. And he also hopes to be able to connect with Richmond County Public Schools to offer the program to its students.
The W&L application is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/InternprogramWandL.
