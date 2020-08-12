The Town of Warsaw is pleased to announce several recent economic development activities that are currently underway across Town. Chesapeake Donut Company will be expanding to add another location in downtown Warsaw at 149 Main Street in the beautifully renovated building adjacent to the Town Park. The new donut shop will be open 6 days a week for 10 hours a day and will serve items such as breakfast meals and sandwiches, coffee, donuts, and much more. The company plans to be fully operational by November of 2020.
Another recent culinary addition to Warsaw is the Chum Bucket, a permanent food truck located between Family Dollar and Rappahannock Community College. The food truck will serve both breakfast and lunch and will host a variety of meal options that includes items such as omelets, lobster, burgers, and much more. The truck plans to be open and operational by this week, with initial operations occurring between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
In manufacturing news, Abundant Life Foods, a gluten-free food producer, is now active in the former Levi Strauss building in Warsaw. With an anticipated 30 full-time employees, the company sought a larger location than their Lancaster County facility could offer. The company plans to hire more staff in the coming years as growth in the gluten-free sector continues.
Lastly, Dollar Tree, Dairy Queen, and Ace Hardware are all well underway with anticipated opening dates within 2020.
The Town of Warsaw received the 2019 Innovation Award for Economic Development, the Virginia Municipal League’s highest honor in this category, and was the first locality in the Northern Neck Region to achieve this award. The Town plans for more announcements in 2021 as Warsaw’s revitalization efforts continue to come to fruition.
For more information, please contact Joseph Quesenberry, Town Manager, at (804) 333-3737, or by email at jquesenberry@town.warsaw.va.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.