Ever since the crosswalks were put in Montross, the one in the middle of the three has been a sore point of contention. The fact that it’s right next to a hard turn on Route 3 certainly doesn’t help matters, and the Montross Town Council has been looking at what can be done to prevent the walk from being the site of an incident. At last month’s meeting, some alternatives were laid out. Town Manager Patricia Lewis discussed communication she had with David Beale, VDOT’s resident engineer for the region. The subject was on speed signs like those in places, such as Bowling Green or Port Royal, that show how fast you’re going and flash if you are over the speed limit. The spot in Port Royal is particularly infamous, having gained a reputation for being a speed trap. But the idea was that this would hopefully slow motorists down and ease complaints from pedestrians at the crosswalk.
“He replied that the pole-mounted display signs are considered part of a traffic-calming program,” Lewis explained, “They have to be warranted, based on the 85-percentile speed in order to be permitted for installation. He said he didn’t think they were warranted, based on speed. The curve slows people down, so he doesn’t think we’ll find 85% speeds near 35 miles-per-hour on either side of the curve near the crosswalks.”
Beale’s letter further explained that the signs installed at Bowling Green and Port Royal cost about $10,000 each. “So I’m guessing that because everything is being done according to their specifications, that not a whole lot more can be done,” Lewis continued.
When discussing where to go from here, Mayor Terry Cosgrove indicated that there are still a number of options available to the town, such as the creation of another crosswalk further up the town where a sign of that nature might be of greater use.
The town manager revealed she also reached out to the owner of the parking lot near the Sagittarius Salon, as well as another nearby business owner to see about eliminating two parking spots so as to allow for better visibility on the turn.
