In recent years, heritage tourism has been big business along the Northern Neck. This typically involves people searching for the roots on their family tree and going to see things, such as where their ancestors lived, and who they were. The Town of Montross has been looking to capitalize on this by being designated as a historic district by the Commonwealth’s Department of Historic Resources.
The subject previously popped up in June when Elizabeth Clifford and several others from the Eastern Division of the Department of Historic Resources paid a visit to the town to speak with the council about establishing a historic district that would run through Montross from the Chandler’s Mill Pond to just beyond the eastern corporate limits of the town. The whole thing would be paid for from an emergency historical preservation fund that was created back in 2018. There are over 52 areas in Virginia that qualify for these funds, and that includes just about everywhere on the Neck.
Just before last month’s meeting of the Montross Town Council, Town Manager Patricia Lewis received an email from Caitlyn Sylvester, the new grant project coordinator at the Dept. Of Historic Resources. The fieldwork for the proposed project was completed back in August, and the department has been putting in data from a host of field surveys they sent out over the course of the year.
According to Lewis, Debra McClane, a private consultant, will be completing the national register nomination and has begun her research. She will continue doing so through spring.
“Once they have the draft of that nomination, they will send it along to us for review,” Lewis explained, “And then they plan to present the nomination to the state review board for their quarterly board meeting for approval in June or September of 2022. Then we’ll be sent to the NPS for Public Listing. Before that, we have to have a public hearing, and they’ll help us with that.”
