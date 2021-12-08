g towards getting its old water pipes replaced with something considerably more modern. At the November town council meeting, town manager Patricia Lewis offered an update.
The town has about 10 easements left to acquire. Charlie Riedlinger of Resource International, meanwhile, has submitted plans and specs to the Virginia Department of Health. He is expecting approval soon, but he and Lewis are still waiting on guidance on the $4 million grant from the health department.
“If we get that, water rates won’t have to go up,” Lewis stated. Water rates increasing are a major concern of the council, and anything that will keep them from having to jack the rates up to something akin to what their neighbors in King George deal with is probably going to be welcomed with open arms.”
“We had talked a little about it,” Mayor Terry Cosgrove replied. “Even some of the grants would have required an increase in our water rates, as did the loan. I’m wondering if that would be anything that they would put in there for the details because if that is not a stipulation, then we might get by for a year or two without having to raise the rates.”
Fortunately, there was a bit of extra good news to be had, although, it’s still subject to change. Lewis is still waiting to hear from Scott McNally from Virginia Rural Water. He was responsible for taking several drone camera shots of the water tower in recent months in order to study corrosion spots. According to Lewis, McNally’s initial assessment of the tower had been that repairs would probably not be necessary, though some spots would need repainting. McNally was holding out for word from another expert.
“I think having those water systems tied together will ultimately be good when the time comes to paint the interior of that tower again,” Cosgrove stated.
Any money saved on the water tower is welcome, as the replacement water system itself is going to be an extremely expensive, but necessary, venture. Once the easements are all collected and signed, there will only be a few steps remaining until the groundbreaking can happen.
A lot of the time spent on the water system will be for the prep work. But once the actual construction starts, things are expected to move fast.
