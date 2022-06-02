There’s an old nugget of wisdom that says behind every good man is a great woman. This was the sentiment expressed by Montross Town Manager Patricia Lewis with regard to the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary at last week’s meeting of the Montross Town Council.
Established in October 1972 by Debbie Bowen, Ann Davis, Violet Hinson, Barbara Hundley, Frances Packett, Brenda Reamy, Jane Kaye Sisson, Margaret Stosch, Pearl Sydnor, and Betty Trader, the Auxiliary has been in the background, serving and supporting the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department (WVFD) and community by providing food and refreshments as well as emotional support to its members while at the scene of an emergency.
If an event happens at the WVFD’s fire house, chances are it was something the Auxiliary cooked up, whether it be spaghetti or barbecue dinners during First Fridays, Easter egg hunts or plenty more. In recognition of these five decades of dedicated service to the community, the Town Council presented a resolution to Barbara Jean Jones and Jane Kaye Sisson.
“As Mayor Cosgrove once said, the fun part of being on the Town Council is getting to recognize people throughout the community,” Vice Mayor Joey King stated. “And tonight, it’s our privilege to present a resolution to the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
“The Auxiliary means a lot to so many people. Today, if we look at many other organizations, I believe that we can say that this Auxiliary is one of the strongest parts of the fire department. It’s always had such a great reputation. Being out there and seeing what the Auxiliary does, it’s the most organized thing to watch and see when there’s an incident, how quickly the Auxiliary mobilizes and gets involved.
“We should never take volunteers for granted and be respectful of every effort they make. They do outstanding work. Like everyone else, I’ve had a chance to see you work first-hand. This resolution is just a small token for us to share with you and tell you how much we value and appreciate you,” said Cosgrove.
Kathy Wittman was next to speak to the ladies of the Auxiliary, saying, “The people on this list, they were our backbone growing up.”
“It sure is great to have people among us who care about the community,” Councilman Rob Barker said afterwards. “A lot of hard work goes into that, and we appreciate it.”
Councilman Bobby Greene chimed in next, noting that “Fifty years is no small time period. A long time ago, a neighbor’s house caught fire. When we got there, the Auxiliary was there, serving not just the firemen, but the people in the community. It put a big impression on my heart of how hard you ladies and gentlemen work to maintain something that’s so important to our community.”
Lewis, in turn, thanked the Auxiliary for their years of service to the town and county as well as the numerous fundraisers they put on, most notably with the spirit tree out on the Old Courthouse Square.
“It’s such a success and it’s so sentimental to a lot of people,” Lewis said. “I know you all work very, very hard to make it all work and keep it together. I just want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”
Barbara Jean Jones took the time to reply to the council members, stating, “It’s a shame Brenda Reamy wasn’t able to be here today, because she and Jane Kaye Sisson are two of the charter members. When you look at some organizations, the original members are not there anymore at 10 or 20 years down the road. Brenda and Jane have stuck with it. They have provided leadership. They have provided 100% efforts in many of our projects. Whatever it is, you can count on those two to be in the kitchen, getting things ready, supporting anything that we do. We’ve been blessed to have them. The leadership and support they have provided to those of us that have come after them has been great, and we sincerely appreciate the town’s support with the spirit tree and other projects that we’ve done.
“Back in my first days of the Auxiliary, we did a lot of chicken dinners,” Jones continued. “And they taught me a lot of things about what to do and how to do it.”
“You’ve done so much for the community,” Lewis replied. “You don’t see it a whole lot anymore.”
“The Fire Department has been family for us for 50 years,” Sisson chimed. “It’s been fun, it’s been a lot of hard work, but we’re going to keep going as long as we can.”
Larry Hinson also congratulated the Auxiliary for its milestone, exclaiming, “50 years is amazing. I want to thank you all for everything you put on. The food is delicious and y’all work hard. Volunteers are hard to find these days. Thank you and God bless you.”
There will also be a reception at the firehouse on the 3rd of June, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
