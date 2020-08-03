The good news is that the 2020 Fall Festival’s fate is no longer in limbo. The bad news is that’s because it’s been canceled due to COVID-19. The decision was made on July 9 by the Fall Festival Committee, and the news was relayed both to the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors and the Montross Town Council.
According to Montross Town Manager Patricia Lewis, the decision was made in large part due to there being, in her own words, “Too many unknowns.” This was backed up by discussions between Lewis and the town’s insurance company as well as the Virginia Department of Health.
Several other communities along the Northern Neck have canceled similar programs, since nobody has any idea how the situation with the virus will play out.
“We’ll just have to make it spectacular next year to make up for it,” Lewis stated at the conclusion. This will mark one of the few times that the Fall Festival has been canned, as not even the infamous downpour of 2017 could stop that year’s festivities. The decision had to be reached this far off in order to make sure that vendors and the like did not get all prepped up for nothing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.