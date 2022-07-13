The Merry Point Ferry reopened last Thursday after being closed for nearly a week.
Service was halted because the guide cable broke. The ferry was crossing the Corrotoman River with two passengers, one vehicle, and the ferry operator when the break occurred.
“Fortunately, the tide and wind kept the vessel moving toward the landing point until it could be docked. It took approximately 15 - 20 minutes,” to complete the drift, said Darragh Frye, senior communications specialist for VDOT.
When the ferry came to shore, it was still connected to the guide cable, according to Frye. The vessel also has a pull cable, and maintenance is done on both cables and other parts of the ferry every six weeks. That work was last done two weeks before the incident, and there was no indication of any issues at that time, Frye noted.
VDOT arranged for expedited delivery of the replacement guide cable and crews made the necessary repairs and returned the ferry to service late Thursday morning. There are many factors that could have led to the guide cable breaking, but the exact cause isn’t known.
VDOT estimates that using the ferry to cross from Merry Point Rd. to Ottoman Ferry Rd. saves 20 minutes compared to the land route.
