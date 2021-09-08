Crossing the Corrotoman River on the Merry Point Ferry saves about 20 minutes compared to taking the land route, but that convenience won’t be an option again until early November.
Last Monday, a guide piling broke when the ferry was docking. Guide pilings help the operator align the boat with the dock, and are necessary to operate safely so VDOT suspended the service a week ahead of schedule, putting the ferry out of commission before Labor Day weekend.
The Merry Point Ferry was already scheduled to shut down on Sept. 7 to be cleaned and painted. Initially, VDOT planned to do this work in the spring ,but Lancaster’s supervisors asked that the vessel stay afloat through its busiest season.
Over 25,000 passengers a year cross the river on the ferry. “We know [the] time savings will be missed by residents, businesses and visitors while the vessel is being refurbished,” said David Beale, VDOT’s Northern Neck resident engineer.
But the painting has to be done to protect the boat from the corrosive effects of the salt water, VDOT’s communication manager Kelly Hannon explained. If VDOT didn’t stick to its five-year painting schedule, it could result in more extensive and expensive issues and reduce the vessel’s service life.
The guide piling will be repaired while the ferry is out of the water. “VDOT and our contractor understand how critical it is to complete this work as quickly as possible, and return an improved, restored vessel for the community’s use” said Beale.
The operations contract for the ferry is $150,000 but that doesn’t include costs such as maintenance like this year’s paint job and inspection, which will cost VDOT an extra $155,000.
