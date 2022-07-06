On Friday, June 24, 2022, master detective Phillip G. Cusick graduated from the Virginia Forensic Science Academy. There were a total of 12 graduates representing 11 law enforcement agencies from across the Commonwealth.
The intense nine weeks of training evaluates each student through classroom performance, written tests and application of recovery techniques. Academy attendees are trained with advanced methods to properly recognize, document, collect and preserve items of physical evidence found at crime scenes for laboratory examination. The exclusive and nationally-recognized training also provides the necessary background information and practical application procedures that when applied with previous experience allows maximum usage of forensic science to conduct criminal analysis.
“I’m extremely proud of master detective Cusick’s dedication, commitment and efforts to complete this very demanding and challenging course of instruction. The knowledge and expertise that he has gained in applying crime scene technology is invaluable. It will greatly assist and be an incredible asset moving forward on criminal investigations. Well done!” said Westmoreland County Sheriff C.O. Balderson.
