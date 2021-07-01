As the water finally dropped from the wild washout a few weeks ago, many were probably wondering just how extensive the damage from the Friday flooding had gotten. George Bowman, one of the representatives for VDOT, was on hand to speak at length on the subject. The flooding from the previous weekend had forced VDOT to focus on heavy repairs throughout the Neck to several roads that had been washed out, effectively putting a halt to activities such as mowing until the damage was undone.
One of these was Route 202 towards Callao, or Cople Highway, which was closed due to having a huge portion of it washed out, at least half of the roadway according to Bowman. Fortunately, the situation is already being attended to.
“The new district administrator for maintenance visited Callao today, and they are coming up with a plan,” Bowman explained, “I don’t want to speak too much about what it is, because I don’t know. They came down with some engineers, and it’s going to be a construction project.”
For the time being, 202 towards Callao will remain subject to a long-term closure. Fortunately, detour signs are already in place.
“Just be patient with us, because that was a pretty significant washout,” Bowman continued, “Not as bad as we had in 2018, but still pretty bad.”
Supervisor Tate had plenty of praise to give to VDOT for how they handled the flooding.
“I was driving home from my aunt’s funeral that day, and I was stressing,” she stated, “I didn’t know to go to Leedstown, or take Route 3, or just pull over by the side of the road. But I saw that after I got past George Washington’s birthplace, VDOT was there, directing traffic. I really appreciate that, because I don’t think I would have made it through otherwise.”
Vice Chairman Hynson also praised VDOT, along with the highway department, the Sheriff’s Office, and EMS.
“I think we’re all so lucky to live where we live,” he stated, “Everybody seems to work well together in the Northern Neck. I really believe we work together better than anywhere else.
The situation as a whole was one that Bowman could only describe as “extraordinary,” and the situation on Route 3 was made worse by the fact that many of the roads they would normally detour someone towards in the event of flooding on Route 3 were underwater as well.
While many of the supervisors had praise for VDOT, Bowman in turn gave a shoutout of thanks to the county’s Sheriff’s Department and Volunteer Fire Department for helping give VDOT the breathing room they needed to make sure things did not get worse.
In the meantime, VDOT will continue to both repair the damage from the Friday floods, as well as surface-treat dozens of secondary roadways. As in any maintenance job, it never truly ends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.