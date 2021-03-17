Many have heard of Meals on Wheels but may not be aware of what impact they and the volunteers who deliver meals have on the lives of older adults.
Kicking off the 2021 March for Meals campaign in the Northern Neck is Timothy Minor, Session Aide for Virginia Delegate Margaret Ransone. Representing Delegate Ransone, Minor was honored and pleased to deliver meals to older adults in Westmoreland County.
Bay Aging is partnering with Meals on Wheels America in a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels and the older neighbors who rely on this essential service to remain healthy and independent at home, now even more amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the last year, Bay Aging experienced a 36% increase in the demand for meals in the ten counties of the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck,” said Kathy Vesley, President/CEO of Bay Aging. “We have been in awe of the support, and there is still much we can do to ensure everyone in need of our vital lifeline can benefit from being well-nourished and more connected to their community through this challenging time and beyond.”
Last year, at a cost of over $1,371,000, Bay Aging volunteers delivered 226,210 meals to 2,479 older adults and people living with chronic illnesses that place them at risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus. Even when the pandemic is over, there will still be thousands of vulnerable older adults in the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck who will rely on that familiar knock on the door that provides peace of mind and hope beyond the meal itself.
Please join Bay Aging in celebrating the power and importance of Meals on Wheels. Bay Aging considers it a privilege to be part of a program that is dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. However, they cannot do this alone. To keep the movement going by becoming a volunteer partner, please call 1-800-493-0238 today. If you can donate or become a monthly donor to fight hunger, contact Development Director Jean Duggan at 804-758-1260 x1318, email jduggan@bayaging.org or visit www.bayaging.org/give.
