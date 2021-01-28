Solar farms have been popping up in the news around Virginia a lot in the last few years. Several spots in Westmoreland County are being used for just that reason, and other plots already have solar farms, such as the facility across from A.T. Johnson. Most recently, however, the Board of Supervisors had a chit-chat and vote on amending the county’s ordinances with regards to revenue-sharing for solar projects. The matter came up before Westmoreland County’s Board of Supervisors at their monthly meeting on the 11th, with County Attorney Richard Stewart explaining the situation.
According to Stewart, there’s a section in the Virginia code that allows counties to set up ordinances to allow them to get a bit of revenue-sharing out of the multitude of solar farm projects that have been popping up.
“This was recently done by the General Assembly back in July,” he explained, “but it really is only for projects bigger than 20 megawatts, so it’s more than a couple hundred acres. The exception is also for agricultural purposes. You can enact the ordinance to affect an agricultural solar farm. It allows the county to collect up to $1,400 per advertised megawatt-hour of the facility in lieu of the machine and tools tax.
“The County Administrator and I talked about this, and I trust his financial prowess. Without question, he’s done that analysis and it’s better for the county to get that $1,400 per megawatt-hour than the machinery and tools tax. This is new ground we’re trodding.”
Vice Chairman Hynson sought clarity from Stewart afterwards, asking, “So does this mean that if I were to put a solar panel on my farm or house, it would be excluded?”
“That’s correct,” was the reply.
Culver was the next to comment, stating, “We’ve done a couple of solar farms so far, and I’ve met and dealt with the County Administrator about how he’s handled the situation as far as taxes are concerned. Some of the counties don’t charge any taxes, period. I think it’s a good idea, because your farmland, if you’ve made a solar farm there, is part of your assets to the county, so you want the county to be able to retain some of their assets.”
Vice Chairman Hynson also spoke in support of the amendment, noting, “I think we’re doing the right thing with this. You all know I’m an active member of the Farm Bureau. They’ve been concerned about these solar farms because when you construct one, you’re giving up your best land for a solar farm, and people don’t stop to think about the combines, the fertilizer, the trucks, the seeds, the labor… the farmer’s paying taxes on all of that.
“If you put in a solar farm, where does the county get its money from for that land? You’ve traded off the land but you have no income. I do not know where we’re going with regards to energy, but we need to keep our options open. With all of these solar farms, the county has been losing money, so what we’re about to vote on is very necessary. There has to be a way for the locality to get revenue.”
With the comments ended, the board passed the amendment to the county’s ordinances unanimously. For the time being, this new chapter does not apply to any of the solar farms that were applied for before July last year unless the county and applicant or owner agree to revise or renew the payment agreements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.