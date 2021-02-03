A farmer and future farmer were among those who voiced support for allowing utility scale solar facilities on farmland in Lancaster County.
Ahead of the board of supervisors’ consideration of a proposed solar ordinance that makes solar projects a permitted use in A-1, A-2 and M-1 zones with a special exception permit, Philip J. Haynie, a fourth generation farmer, asked that the supervisors “give farmers the freedom to choose what they want with their land.”
“Telling someone he can’t have solar on his property would be like telling a farmer he can’t raise cows on his land,” said Haynie.
“By allowing solar, the county gives farmers an opportunity to have consistent cashflow, and that can make the difference between getting a loan or not,” he continued.
Furthermore, 1,000 acres of solar produces less pollution than 50 head of cattle, Haynie explained before listing the chemicals and large quantities required to raise crops, including corn, soybeans and wheat.
“Those chemicals are affecting watermen and residents with shallow wells, but allowing solar would keep an astronomical amount of chemicals out Lancaster’s soil,” he said.
“I ask that as the board of supervisors…you would not look in the rear view mirror but look in the windshield and see the future,” said Haynie.
“I hope to be a sixth generation farmer,” 17-year-old Philip Haynie IV told the board. But first, he plans to go to college to study agriculture and political science, and he said his family could use the revenue from solar to help pay for his education.
“The financial benefits are not the only ones,” he continued. Lancaster supervisors have an opportunity to show “renewable energy is not a pipe dream.”
“You can show the young people of this region that it can happen right before their very eyes. My generation in particular could benefit just from seeing solar panels near where they live, not just in textbooks,” said Haynie IV.
“If you tell me, I forget. If you teach me, I remember. But if you involve me, I learn,” he told the board.
“The young people of Lancaster County deserve to see the older people around them work to provide clean energy sources for them. We will be the ones living in the future. We will be the ones carrying out this plan,” he added.
Jackie Barrack, owner of Geo Products, expressed support noting the $10 - $14 million the county is projected to receive from a solar project that Open Road Renewables is floating.
And pastor Peyton Waller expressed support on behalf of New St. John Baptist Church, noting that solar would be beneficial for the county, the people and it would create jobs.
For some, including Charlie Costello, terminology and zoning is an issue that needs to be addressed.
“If Lancaster is going to have solar panels, the land they’re on needs to be rezoned because they are not agriculture. It’s an industrial facility and we need to treat it that way,” Costello said.
District 1 supervisor Jack Larson said he believes in renewable energy and thinks there’s a place for it in Lancaster County. But he expressed opposition to rushing into it just because people want to get started. He said solar projects should fall in line with the zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan.
And “I hope I never again hear the term ‘solar farm.’ It’s a solar facility, utility scale,” he added.
Lancaster recognizes a utility scale solar project as one where it’s grid-tied for the sole purpose of generating revenue for the landowner and/or utility, explained Brian Barnes, director of planning and land use.
Proceeding with public input
The planning commission completed an initial draft of Lancaster’s solar ordinance early in 2020 and continued working on it throughout much of the year. In the fall, the planning commission voted to send the ordinance to the board of supervisors with unanimous recommendation for approval.
Thursday night, the board voted 3-to-2 to place the ordinance on the agenda for public hearing at its February meeting. Larson and District 5 supervisor Dr. Robert Westbrook were the abstaining votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.