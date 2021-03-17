The Tappahannock Police Department arrested an Essex man for a March 14 stabbing that occurred at the Citgo on Tappahannock Blvd. Garry A. Taylor, 62, of Tappahannock has been charged with malicious wounding after he stabbed Larry Holmes, 62, of Tappahannock inside the store.
“These two men definitely knew each other, and the offense occurred after Taylor and Holmes exchanged words inside the store, so we do not believe it was a random act,” said Captain J.H. Siddons.
Holmes was transported to VCU Tappahannock Hospital and treated for serious wounds.
Taylor was arrested at his home on Mount Landing Road without incident and is currently being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.
